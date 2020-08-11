Advanced search

Telephone service for those lonely and isolating in Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 07:14 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:14 11 August 2020

Clevedon Baptist Church offers a telephone service for those finding themselves cut off from the outside world during these difficult times.

Two’s Company is a phone befriending service, set up in partnership with national charity Linking Lives UK, to provide companionship to those isolating due to their age, location, health and others factors.

Coordinator of Two’s Company, Pat Service, said: “The project will make use of existing vetted volunteers from the church. Picking up the phone and chatting to someone in need of company is something that they can do, and in some cases this could prove to literally be a lifeline.”

Referrals for phone calls are expected to come from the local community, such as neighbours, friends, local police and GP surgeries.

On referral, the coordinator will match the person needing a phone call with a volunteer.

To make a referral, or find out more call Pat Service on 08002 461898.

