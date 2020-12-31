Teenager charged following Pill stabbing
PUBLISHED: 10:50 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 31 December 2019
Luke Gudge
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Pill.
The teenager, who's due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday), has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife/bladed article in a public place.
The charges relate to stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in the East Road/North Grove area of Pill on Sunday at 11am.
Three other people arrested in connection with this investigation have been released on conditional bail.
The victim is in a stable condition in hospital.