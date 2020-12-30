Boy stabbed in Pill

Four people have been arrested after a 16-year-old was stabbed in Pill.

Police have confirmed a teenager has been stabbed in Pill. Picture: Luke Gudge Police have confirmed a teenager has been stabbed in Pill. Picture: Luke Gudge

The incident happened at around 11am on Sunday in the Easton Road/North Grove area.

Avon and Somerset police are investigating after the victim suffered stab injuries.

The boy's injuries are described a serious and he is currently being treated in hospital.

A police spokesman said: "We're investigating a serious assault on a 16-year-old boy in Pill.

"We believe those involved were known to each other and we've made four arrests as part of our ongoing investigation.

"Neighbourhood officers will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols in the area over the next few days.

"If you saw any part of this incident and have not yet spoken with the police, or have any other information which could help the inquiry team, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219298351."