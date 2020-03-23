Advanced search

Teacher is banned after racist comments in class

PUBLISHED: 09:27 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 23 March 2020

He taught at Mary Elton Primary School from 2010-2019

He taught at Mary Elton Primary School from 2010-2019

Archant

A Clevedon teacher who made racist comments in a primary school class and on social media has been banned from the profession.

Philip Turner’s posts on social media called Asian men ‘child rapists’ and described Islam as a ‘vile religion’.

The 52-year-old shared similar views in class, and a Teaching Regulation Agency report found evidence they led to one or more pupils saying ‘all Mexicans are criminals’.

A report by the agency into his professional conduct said Mr Turner expressed ‘inappropriate views’ in front of pupils, which led one or more to suggest that if someone from an ethnic minority is unhappy with a country’s policies they should ‘leave the country’.

He was sacked in January 2019 after nine years of working at Mary Elton Primary School.

The panel saw numerous posts Mr Turner had shared publicly on Facebook, including pictures of Asian men alongside Islamophobic and racist comments.

It concluded Mr Turner was responsible for all the material, or for failing to remove it.

At the school, a witness who sat in on one of Mr Turner’s lessons said he “seemed to be waiting for the answer that the person could ‘leave the country’”.

There was no direct witness to the pupil’s comment about Mexicans but the panel said the evidence was persuasive.

Recommending Mr Turner should be banned from teaching, the panel said: “There was a strong public interest consideration in respect of the protection of pupils, given the serious findings of statements demonstrating a lack of respect and/or tolerance made on Facebook and similarly inappropriate comments made towards year five and six pupils.

“Public confidence in the profession could be seriously weakened if conduct such as that found against Mr Turner were not treated with the utmost seriousness.”

Mr Turner was banned from teaching in England.

A spokesperson for Mary Elton Primary School said: “The school takes all allegations regarding staff behaviour seriously and the local governing body of Mary Elton Primary School and the Clevedon Learning Trust have followed a full and thorough process of due diligence in this matter.”

Most Read

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Teacher is banned after racist comments in class

He taught at Mary Elton Primary School from 2010-2019

Third coronavirus case confirmed in North Somerset

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May.

Nailsea man dies from coronavirus

Nick Matthews died aged 59. Picture: Nailsea People/Mary Matthews

Volunteers helping people in Clevedon and Nailsea

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Teacher is banned after racist comments in class

He taught at Mary Elton Primary School from 2010-2019

Third coronavirus case confirmed in North Somerset

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May.

Nailsea man dies from coronavirus

Nick Matthews died aged 59. Picture: Nailsea People/Mary Matthews

Volunteers helping people in Clevedon and Nailsea

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘set to be postponed’

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Teacher is banned after racist comments in class

He taught at Mary Elton Primary School from 2010-2019

Fundraiser’s bid to set up after-school club for children with autism

Rachel Ferris, Ben Egryn Nicholas, Jamie Ferris and Jen Shute from the NAS.

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Western League launch #ThinkOfAFan campaign

Goalposts lie on the turf after the announcement that all football activity be suspended (pic Steven Paston/PA)
Drive 24