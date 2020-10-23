Advanced search

Talk Club set to expand in North Somerset following Weston success

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 October 2020

Talk Club will start at the For All Healthy Living Centre today (Thursday). Picture: Talk Club

Talk Club will start at the For All Healthy Living Centre today (Thursday). Picture: Talk Club

Talk Club

A men’s mental health group is looking to expand in North Somerset following its success in Weston.

Neil Harris. Picture: Neil HarrisNeil Harris. Picture: Neil Harris

Talk Club, which encourages men to chat openly and freely about their battle to cope with modern life, is aiming to branch out with events in Clevedon, Portishead, Nailsea and Backwell next year. The men’s mental health forum launched at the For All Healthy Living Centre last month. Since then, founder, Neil Harris, has been inundated by men eager to find out more and put their names down for sessions.

Neil said: “Looking to April 2021, it would be great if there could be independent Talk Club groups across North Somerset, led by a team of captains that receive ongoing training, supervision and support from a central source.”

The format, which has proved successful in Bristol, was created by filmmaker Ben Akers, whose best friend Steve Yates took his own life at the age of 38.

