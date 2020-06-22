Take part in Portishead Festival of Song for charity

Organisers of a charitable festival will launch online choir workshops this weekend.

Portishead Festival of Song was due to take place on Saturday and Sunday, but it has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak until next year.

Disappointed lockdown led to the event’s postponement, organisers and choir leaders Wendy Sergeant, Doug Watts, Catherine Smith and Katherine Everett decided to launch the online workshops on Saturday from 10.30am.

Workshops are open to people of all ages, with or without experience.

Sessions will be held over Zoom, and singers will choose whether to join the sopranos, altos, tenors or basses.

All parts will come together to take-part in a ‘big sing’, and participants will be invited to make a voluntary contribution to charity.

To take part, visit the Portishead Festival of Song Facebook page.