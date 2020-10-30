Take part in Halloween pumpkin trail this weekend

A pumpkin trail is taking place in Backwell, Flax Bourton & Long Ashton this weekend.

Organised by Flax Bourton School Association PTA, families must decrypt hidden Halloween words on the 18 pumpkins in the trail.

The trail runs until Sunday, and trail maps can be bought from Taylors News in Backwell or the post office in Long Ashton. The PTA is asking for a minimum £1 donation per map with clues.

The Flax Bourton School Association is a registered charity which raises funds to go towards enhancing the learning experiences and opportunities of children attending the school.

There is also a competition where people can win prizes for Best Dressed Individual, Best Dressed Family/Team, Best Dressed Furry Friend and Most Creative Trail photo.

To enter the PTA’s prize-winning competition, email flaxbourtonschoolpta@gmail.com