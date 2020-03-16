Advanced search

Clevedon swimmers raise more than £100 for charity

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 March 2020

Clevedon Swimming Club held a speed event to raise money for Sport Relief.

Clevedon Swimming Club held a speed event to raise money for Sport Relief.

The swimmers raised £163 for Sport Relief

The squads, aged eight to 18, raised £163 for the cause on Friday night (March 13).

They managed to swim 133,000 metres – similar to swimming to France and back.

One charity which benefits from Sport Relief is Vision North Somerset, a group for visually impaired swimmers.

Sue Clinton, Clevedon’s Improver Squad coach volunteers at the group and said: “This service is free of charge and uses volunteers to guide people to use changing rooms and in lanes.

Swimmers aged eight to 18 participated

“The grant we received from Sport Relief in previous years helped to pay for petrol costs of volunteer drivers.”

Head coach, Patricia Leaman said: “What a team. Thanks to all the coaches, swimmers and poolside helpers who made it happen.

“We hope our contribution goes some way to supporting local charities in North Somerset.”

Most Read

Nailsea man dies from coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Speed limit outside girl guides’ base to be increased from 30mph to 50mph

Long Ashton District Guide Headquarters will be exposed to a 50mph speed limit from a 30mph restriction.

Coronavirus fears cause event cancellations in North Somerset

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

Clevedon couple celebrates Golden Anniversary

June and Derek Comerford got married on March 14 at a church in Clevedon

