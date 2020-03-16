Clevedon swimmers raise more than £100 for charity

Clevedon Swimming Club held a speed event to raise money for Sport Relief.

The squads, aged eight to 18, raised £163 for the cause on Friday night (March 13).

They managed to swim 133,000 metres – similar to swimming to France and back.

One charity which benefits from Sport Relief is Vision North Somerset, a group for visually impaired swimmers.

Sue Clinton, Clevedon’s Improver Squad coach volunteers at the group and said: “This service is free of charge and uses volunteers to guide people to use changing rooms and in lanes.

“The grant we received from Sport Relief in previous years helped to pay for petrol costs of volunteer drivers.”

Head coach, Patricia Leaman said: “What a team. Thanks to all the coaches, swimmers and poolside helpers who made it happen.

“We hope our contribution goes some way to supporting local charities in North Somerset.”