Published: 6:45 AM February 9, 2021 Updated: 9:15 AM February 9, 2021

A group fighting to stop Churchill Sports Centre from permanent closure says the response from its public survey shows an overwhelming support for the pool to remain open.

Working group Mendip Villages Fitness (MVF) was set up to explore possibilities for the future of the centre - owned by North Somerset Council - which has been closed since March 2020.

Members launched a survey to seek people's views, and within one week received more than 1,000 responses, with 96.8 per cent keen to see the facility remain open.

Mendip Village Fitness group leader Jill Maycock, outside Churchill sports centre. - Credit: Jill Maycock

Leader of Mendip Villages Fitness, Jill Maycock, said: “Never has the health - especially mental health, fitness and wellbeing of our rural communities and school children been so important. We are delighted by the huge response so far.”

The leisure centre, in Churchill Green, has been run by GLL for the past five years. North Somerset Council agreed to end its contract with the current operators in October and has been exploring options for a sustainable future for the facility.

The MVF group, which consists of local campaigners and councillors, is working closely with North Somerset Council and Churchill Academy to come up with ideas for a new future for the community building.

Jill added: “Realising that North Somerset had agreed to end the contract with GLL early, the group felt that an appropriate way forward for the whole community needed to be found. Churchill Academy is also included in the bid explore options to safeguard its future.

“The survey results show how much the sports centre is wanted and needed in our locality. Many of our children learned to swim at Churchill pool, and recently it was an important community fitness centre.

"If it remains closed, what’s the alternative for children wanting to learn to swim or keep fit? The nearest pools in North Somerset are either Clevedon or Hutton which means greater car use, which the council wants to discourage.”

Churchill sports centre swimming pool - Credit: Churchill sports centre

Cllr Patrick Keating, North Somerset councillor for Churchill, said: “There are big challenges to overcome, but I am sure that by working cooperatively, North Somerset, campaigners, local councils and the academy can find a long-term solution to ensure that residents can continue to access vital sports and exercise facilities.”

The survey closes March 7, register your views by logging on to surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MendipVillagesFitness