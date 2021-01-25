Have your say about children's services in North Somerset

Published: 11:30 AM January 25, 2021 Updated: 1:40 PM January 25, 2021

North Somerset Council is looking to recommission the health visiting and school nursing services and wants to hear about peoples’ experiences via a survey.

The feedback gathered will contribute to council's decisions.

Deputy leader of North Somerset Council, and executive member for health, Cllr Mike Bell, said: "This is a much-valued service and we want to hear any ideas from users as to how it could be enhanced or improved. Please take this opportunity to have your say."

Health visitors offer support and information about becoming a parent, the emotional wellbeing of the family and development of a child from birth until they start school.

School nurses promote all aspects of health from age five to 19, working across education and health, and act as a link between home school and the community.

To complete the survey which is open until January 31, and should take 15-20 minutes to complete, go to https://bit.ly/3quLQaF