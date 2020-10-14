Rotary holds virtual charity walk in Nailsea

Supporters taking part in Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs. Archant

Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs proved a big hit this year as participants took part virtually.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Nailsea Charity Walk and Runs event was held virtually this year. The Nailsea Charity Walk and Runs event was held virtually this year.

The sponsored walk, which raises money for good causes, was moved from its June date to October 11 due to the pandemic.

However, due to a rise in cases in North Somerset last month, the Rotary Club of Nailsea and Backwell decided to make the event virtual.

Around 200 people walked one of the three routes on October 11 to raise money for a charity of their choice.

Walkers can still take part in the event by walking one of the three routes before October 31.

Rotarians are hoping the walk will net £20,000 for good charities this year.

Club spokesman Alan Davies said: “Rotary’s Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs was a great success and there is still time to be a part of it. In past years, a total in excess of £150,000 has been donated to local charities and despite the initial Covid-based problems, it is anticipated that this year will see a further £20,000 raised.

“Rotary Nailsea and Backwell has developed a fine reputation for its cheerful and thorough organisation of the event over the years and this year is no exception.

“One added advantage this year is that, because of the virtual nature of the exercise, people can now walk or run on any of the three routes on a day of their choosing up to and including October 31 and registration continues until the last minute.”

More: Hikers raise thousands for charity in Rotary sponsored walk.

It is the ninth year of the sponsored walk, which has raised more than £150,000 for charities since it was first held.

Graham Hunt, who is on the club’s organising committee, said: “For so many people to get involved and for a record amount to be raised from business sponsorship in these difficult times says much for the spirit of our community.”

The club would like local businesses and supporters for their sponsorship and for taking part this year.

People can register for the event at rotarynailsea.org or contact Graham by calling 07970 771845 or via email at grahamjeanhunt@tiscali.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.