Support Portishead and Nailsea Lions clubs with Santa Float collections this December

Published: 12:00 PM December 2, 2020

Portishead Lions Club will bring a Covid-compliant Santa Float to the streets of the town once again this year, while Nailsea’s voluntary organisation has set up a virtual collection this year in aid of local charities and good causes.

After much planning and careful consideration of Covid-19 regulations, Santa will visit Portishead tonight (Wednesday) from 6-8pm, starting at Charlecombe Rise, journeying through the top of Hillside down to Pembroke Road, Northfield Road, Homestead, Valley Road.

Santa will set off on his journey through Portishead today (Wednesday) and visits to the town are set to run almost every night until December 23, to cover any areas of Portishead which may have been missed.

The Lions say this year will be slightly different as the club will have a reduced number of Santa helpers collecting. Helpers will also be able to take contactless payments as well as cash, and donations will go towards helping a number of local charities and good causes.

Portishead Lions Club was chartered 50 years ago in 1970, and for 40 of those years the organisation has brought Santa to Portishead each December.

The club has continued its work installing defibrillators in town, supported the Foodbank and Portishead Youth Centre as well as the local health centre throughout the crisis and says it needs more members to help put on events like the Santa Float.

For details about the Santa Float route, or how to join the organisation, log on to the Portishead Lions Club website.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Nailsea Lions say its Santa Float will have to stay locked away at the North Pole this year.

The club has therefore decided to have a virtual float collection for those who regularly support it, or anyone else who would like to help local charities in these tough times.

Last year, Nailsea Lions collected almost £6,000 at Christmas through the generosity of the people in town, as well as those in Backwell and Long Ashton. As a result, the club was able to help 25 small, local charities.

The organisation has also been supporting Nailsea Foodbank.

To donate to Nailsea Lions virtual Santa float, log on to www.justgiving.com/campaign/NailseaLionsClubvirtualsantacollection