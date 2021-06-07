GALLERY: Summer begins in North Somerset

Published: 4:39 PM June 7, 2021

Readers have captured images revealing the start of the summer months in North Somerset.

While on a stroll along Weston beach, Lee Headington took a snapshot of the Grand Pier and people making the most of the summer sun.

He also submitted a photo of Marine Lake, looking largely drained of water.

Marine Lake. - Credit: Lee Headington

Chris Holloway captured a picture of a steam train approaching Yatton Station on a cloudy Monday.

A steam train rolls into Yatton Station. - Credit: Chris Holloway

Flags brighten up Portishead High Street on a sunny June morning in Alan Harrison's image, featuring Reeds Rains, Costa Coffee, Arron's Pets Ltd buildings and more.

Portishead High Street on a sunny summer's morning. - Credit: Alan Harrison

Nick Page Hayman took a snapshot of a newly-completed mural of Captain Tom Moore, which has appeared in Old Post Office Lane in Weston.

A newly-completed mural of Captain Tom Moore, in Old Post Office Lane, Weston-super-Mare. - Credit: Nick Page Hayman

He also captured a picture of the first day of summer over the May bank holiday weekend at Weston beach.

The first day of summer at Weston beach. - Credit: Nick Page Hayman

