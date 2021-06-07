GALLERY: Summer begins in North Somerset
- Credit: Lee Headington
Readers have captured images revealing the start of the summer months in North Somerset.
While on a stroll along Weston beach, Lee Headington took a snapshot of the Grand Pier and people making the most of the summer sun.
He also submitted a photo of Marine Lake, looking largely drained of water.
Chris Holloway captured a picture of a steam train approaching Yatton Station on a cloudy Monday.
Flags brighten up Portishead High Street on a sunny June morning in Alan Harrison's image, featuring Reeds Rains, Costa Coffee, Arron's Pets Ltd buildings and more.
Nick Page Hayman took a snapshot of a newly-completed mural of Captain Tom Moore, which has appeared in Old Post Office Lane in Weston.
He also captured a picture of the first day of summer over the May bank holiday weekend at Weston beach.
To upload your own photos for free, which could appear in the Weston Mercury or North Somerset Times, log on to www.iwitness24.co.uk
