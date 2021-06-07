News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
GALLERY: Summer begins in North Somerset

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 4:39 PM June 7, 2021   
The Grand Pier on a sunny summer's day.

The Grand Pier on a sunny summer's day. - Credit: Lee Headington

Readers have captured images revealing the start of the summer months in North Somerset.

While on a stroll along Weston beach, Lee Headington took a snapshot of the Grand Pier and people making the most of the summer sun. 

He also submitted a photo of Marine Lake, looking largely drained of water.

Marine Lake

Marine Lake. - Credit: Lee Headington

Chris Holloway captured a picture of a steam train approaching Yatton Station on a cloudy Monday.

A steam train rolls into Yatton Station.

A steam train rolls into Yatton Station. - Credit: Chris Holloway

Flags brighten up Portishead High Street on a sunny June morning in Alan Harrison's image, featuring Reeds Rains, Costa Coffee, Arron's Pets Ltd buildings and more. 

Portishead High Street on a sunny summer's morning.

Portishead High Street on a sunny summer's morning. - Credit: Alan Harrison

Nick Page Hayman took a snapshot of a newly-completed mural of Captain Tom Moore, which has appeared in Old Post Office Lane in Weston.

A newly-completed mural of Captain Tom Moore, in Old Post Office Lane, Weston-super-Mare.

A newly-completed mural of Captain Tom Moore, in Old Post Office Lane, Weston-super-Mare. - Credit: Nick Page Hayman

He also captured a picture of the first day of summer over the May bank holiday weekend at Weston beach.

The first day of summer at Weston beach.

The first day of summer at Weston beach. - Credit: Nick Page Hayman

To upload your own photos for free, which could appear in the Weston Mercury or North Somerset Times, log on to www.iwitness24.co.uk

