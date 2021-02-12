News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Clevedon woman seeks registered charity to benefit from fundraiser

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 4:15 PM February 12, 2021    Updated: 5:01 PM February 12, 2021
Lesley Payne and her knitted creations

Lesley Payne and her knitted creations - Credit: Lesley Payne

A Clevedon woman who donated £2,048 to the town’s community hospital by selling handmade knitted robins is looking for another local charity to benefit from her latest fundraiser. 

Lesley Payne, a cashier at Lloyds Bank in Portishead, has been knitting seasonal creatures during the lockdowns – robins at Christmas and now Easter bunnies and chicks. 

One robin alone sold for £111 at auction; adding to a grand total of £1,024 which has been match-funded by her employers. 

Now, Lesley is looking for suggestions for a registered charity in Clevedon, Portishead or Nailsea to be the next recipient of her latest fundraising. 

Lesley said: “I want to help a local registered charity that has helped people throughout the pandemic – just like Clevedon community hospital.” 

She hopes to raise between £200-£300, which will be match-funded by Lloyds Bank. 

Post charity suggestions in the comments section of this story on the North Somerset Times’ Facebook page.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Power station considers dumping sediment off Portishead coastline
  2. 2 Portishead GP practice gets approval to administer AstraZeneca vaccine
  3. 3 Modern and versatile house with glorious panoramic views
  1. 4 Vaccination stations set up at town rugby club
  2. 5 Portishead Town captain Trueman on 'heart-breaking' cancer diagnosis
  3. 6 Village pub put on the market
  4. 7 Portishead and Clevedon rowers complete epic Atlantic challenge
  5. 8 Consultations begin for walking and cycle routes in North Somerset
  6. 9 Trainee nurse running 70 miles in aid of blood bikes
  7. 10 Suspended prison sentence for pub landlord over health and safety failings
Easter

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

COVID-19 rapid test kit is a qualitative lateral flow immunochromatographic assay for the detection

New coronavirus rapid testing site and longer opening hours

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Marine Lake and beach

Bid to revamp Weston's Marine Lake

Stephen Sumner

person
Bob Williams

Family man 'tremendously missed' by all who knew him

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Pupils from Mary Elton Primary School

Poetry project launched to boost children's literacy skills

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus