Clevedon woman seeks registered charity to benefit from fundraiser
- Credit: Lesley Payne
A Clevedon woman who donated £2,048 to the town’s community hospital by selling handmade knitted robins is looking for another local charity to benefit from her latest fundraiser.
Lesley Payne, a cashier at Lloyds Bank in Portishead, has been knitting seasonal creatures during the lockdowns – robins at Christmas and now Easter bunnies and chicks.
One robin alone sold for £111 at auction; adding to a grand total of £1,024 which has been match-funded by her employers.
Now, Lesley is looking for suggestions for a registered charity in Clevedon, Portishead or Nailsea to be the next recipient of her latest fundraising.
Lesley said: “I want to help a local registered charity that has helped people throughout the pandemic – just like Clevedon community hospital.”
She hopes to raise between £200-£300, which will be match-funded by Lloyds Bank.
Post charity suggestions in the comments section of this story on the North Somerset Times’ Facebook page.
Most Read
- 1 Power station considers dumping sediment off Portishead coastline
- 2 Portishead GP practice gets approval to administer AstraZeneca vaccine
- 3 Modern and versatile house with glorious panoramic views
- 4 Vaccination stations set up at town rugby club
- 5 Portishead Town captain Trueman on 'heart-breaking' cancer diagnosis
- 6 Village pub put on the market
- 7 Portishead and Clevedon rowers complete epic Atlantic challenge
- 8 Consultations begin for walking and cycle routes in North Somerset
- 9 Trainee nurse running 70 miles in aid of blood bikes
- 10 Suspended prison sentence for pub landlord over health and safety failings