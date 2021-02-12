Clevedon woman seeks registered charity to benefit from fundraiser

Published: 4:15 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 5:01 PM February 12, 2021

A Clevedon woman who donated £2,048 to the town’s community hospital by selling handmade knitted robins is looking for another local charity to benefit from her latest fundraiser.

Lesley Payne, a cashier at Lloyds Bank in Portishead, has been knitting seasonal creatures during the lockdowns – robins at Christmas and now Easter bunnies and chicks.

One robin alone sold for £111 at auction; adding to a grand total of £1,024 which has been match-funded by her employers.

Now, Lesley is looking for suggestions for a registered charity in Clevedon, Portishead or Nailsea to be the next recipient of her latest fundraising.

Lesley said: “I want to help a local registered charity that has helped people throughout the pandemic – just like Clevedon community hospital.”

She hopes to raise between £200-£300, which will be match-funded by Lloyds Bank.

