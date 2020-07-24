Readers’ shots of stunning sunset scenes
PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 July 2020
Richard Hayball
Striking pictures of sunsets have been captured by Times reader Richard Hayball for this week’s iWitness24 photo roundup.
A beautiful image of Black Nore Lighthouse taken down on the beach has been sent in, with not a cloud in sight on a clear, sunny day in Portishead.
There is not a ripple in the water at Portishead Marina in Richard’s next snapshot while he takes an evening walk, where homes on the harbourside are lit up by the sun’s evening rays.
A Grimaldi Lines ferry can be seen in the distance in the next submitted picture, which could have been travelling to Spain, Tunisia, Morocco, Malta, Greece, Sardinia and Sicily.
Finally, Richard has taken a photo looking towards the ocean from Portishead beach, just as the sun begins to set on a warm summer’s day.
