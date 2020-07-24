Advanced search

Readers’ shots of stunning sunset scenes

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 July 2020

Not a cloud in the sky at Black Nore Lighthouse in Portishead. Picture: Richard Hayball

Not a cloud in the sky at Black Nore Lighthouse in Portishead. Picture: Richard Hayball

Richard Hayball

Striking pictures of sunsets have been captured by Times reader Richard Hayball for this week’s iWitness24 photo roundup.

There is not a ripple in the water at Portishead Marina. Picture: Richard HayballThere is not a ripple in the water at Portishead Marina. Picture: Richard Hayball

A beautiful image of Black Nore Lighthouse taken down on the beach has been sent in, with not a cloud in sight on a clear, sunny day in Portishead.

There is not a ripple in the water at Portishead Marina in Richard’s next snapshot while he takes an evening walk, where homes on the harbourside are lit up by the sun’s evening rays.

A Grimaldi Lines ferry can be seen in the distance in the next submitted picture, which could have been travelling to Spain, Tunisia, Morocco, Malta, Greece, Sardinia and Sicily.

A Grimaldi Lines ferry can be seen in the distance. Picture: Richard HayballA Grimaldi Lines ferry can be seen in the distance. Picture: Richard Hayball

Finally, Richard has taken a photo looking towards the ocean from Portishead beach, just as the sun begins to set on a warm summer’s day.

To submit pictures of North Somerset to iWitness24, visit www.iwitness24.co.uk and upload your photo to the North Somerset section.

Portishead beach, just as the sun begins to set on a warm summer’s day. Picture: Richard HayballPortishead beach, just as the sun begins to set on a warm summer’s day. Picture: Richard Hayball

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

Al fresco dining for towns to launch this weekend

Portishead Precinct, resurfacing work finished. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

