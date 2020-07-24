Readers’ shots of stunning sunset scenes

Not a cloud in the sky at Black Nore Lighthouse in Portishead. Picture: Richard Hayball Richard Hayball

Striking pictures of sunsets have been captured by Times reader Richard Hayball for this week’s iWitness24 photo roundup.

There is not a ripple in the water at Portishead Marina. Picture: Richard Hayball There is not a ripple in the water at Portishead Marina. Picture: Richard Hayball

A beautiful image of Black Nore Lighthouse taken down on the beach has been sent in, with not a cloud in sight on a clear, sunny day in Portishead.

There is not a ripple in the water at Portishead Marina in Richard’s next snapshot while he takes an evening walk, where homes on the harbourside are lit up by the sun’s evening rays.

A Grimaldi Lines ferry can be seen in the distance in the next submitted picture, which could have been travelling to Spain, Tunisia, Morocco, Malta, Greece, Sardinia and Sicily.

A Grimaldi Lines ferry can be seen in the distance. Picture: Richard Hayball A Grimaldi Lines ferry can be seen in the distance. Picture: Richard Hayball

Finally, Richard has taken a photo looking towards the ocean from Portishead beach, just as the sun begins to set on a warm summer’s day.

Portishead beach, just as the sun begins to set on a warm summer’s day. Picture: Richard Hayball Portishead beach, just as the sun begins to set on a warm summer’s day. Picture: Richard Hayball