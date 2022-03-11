News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Students at Clevedon School trial work for major law firms

Charlie Williams

Published: 4:07 PM March 11, 2022
Year 10 - 13 students at Clevedon School got the chance to trial work at four major law firms.

Students from Clevedon School got the chance to see what working for major law firms was like this week.

In the first of its kind scheme at the school, the Clevedon Learning Trust welcomed Foot Anstey, Royds Withy King, VWV Solicitors and Womble Bond Dickson to run legal workshops.

Pupils from ages 15 to 18 also completed activities in family, employment and technological law.

Head of careers and destinations for Clevedon Learning Trust, Mark Davies, said: "Gaining real-life work experience for students is invaluable for their learning and future career aspirations.

"We're excited as this was the first in a series of professional career events which will be held at Clevedon School.

"It's also been inspiring to bring students together from across the trust to share in this positive experience and ambitions for the future."

The workshop is part of a wider group of law firms working with the school to develop career progression in professional industries.

To find out more about the initiative or to join the group, email emarsh@clevedonschool.org.uk. 

