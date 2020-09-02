Your handy MOT guide: 5 steps to ensure your car’s extended MOT is re-booked on time

Run post-lockdown checks and book a car service to ensure you return to road safely.

Don’t leave booking your extended MOT test to the last minute - pull out your handbook, MOT and service history and use this time to get organised.

Alternate between a full and interim car service every other year as part of a healthy service schedule.

Tom Oakley from Tyres Direct in Patchway, explains what steps you can take to return to the road safely and stress-free following lockdown.

Step 1: Understand the rules surrounding MOT extensions and how they affect you

If your vehicle’s MOT was due between March 31 to July 31, 2020, then your MOT was automatically extended for six months, from the original expiry date.

The MOT extension allowed you an added six months to arrange your MOT during lockdown.

“The DVSA have announced that nine million vehicles have had extensions since the end of March,” Tom says.

If your MOT was due on or after August 1, 2020, you are not eligible for an extension and need to book your car in for its MOT as soon as possible. You can’t drive your vehicle anywhere if its MOT has expired unless it is directly for its booked MOT test.

Step 2: Re-book your car’s MOT test in plenty of time

Don’t wait until the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) text reminder comes through to re-book your MOT – this won’t leave you much time to make an appointment.

It is best to book the MOT test sooner rather than later.

If you drive a vehicle without a valid MOT you could be fined and will be liable for any issues that make your car un-roadworthy.

“It’s best to book your car’s MOT test sooner rather than later. This will make the experience less stressful and you’ll have more opportunity to book the test at a time that’s convenient for you,” Tom says.

You can book your car’s MOT up to a month before your expiry date is due. The added time will be put on your MOT coverage – giving you 13 months instead of 12.

Step 3: Run post-lockdown checks on your car to ensure its roadworthy

Running routine checks before taking your car in for its MOT can help you avoid minor MOT fails. If you’ve worked from home over the last few months, you may not have driven your car as much as you usually would.

Cars that are left standing, even for a couple of weeks, can seize. Check that your car’s steering is responsive and that your wheel is easy to turn. Maintaining a regular service schedule will help keep your car efficient and reassure you it is safe to drive.

“It can also help you save money. If your filters aren’t regularly checked it could lead to increased fuel consumption,” Tom says.

Step 4: Book your car in for a full or interim service at the same time as its MOT

Tom recommends ‘alternating between a full and interim car service every other year as part of a healthy service schedule.’

“However, vehicles affected by the MOT extension may benefit from a full or major service this time round to maintain your vehicle’s service history and save the need for another service within the next 12 months,” Tom says.

Tyres Direct offer a free, no-obligation check on your car, following which they can recommend if you need to book your car in for a more comprehensive service.

Step 5: Drive away safe and happy

If you have any questions about MOT extensions contact your local Tyres Direct branch. Their friendly and experienced team can help answer any questions and explain what your next steps should be.

Use their website to get a quote, check MOT test availability and book your car’s MOT test.

“We’ve prepared as best we can and followed all government guidelines to ensure the safety of our clients and staff when visiting the centre,” Tom says.

