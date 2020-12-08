Steering group formed to shape the future of Portishead

Published: 7:00 AM December 8, 2020

A steering group has been established to progress the Wyndham Way Study Area.

Portishead Town Council, local businesses, North Somerset Council and Aberdeen Standard Investments have formed the committee to work on the study area, which focuses around Wyndham Way in Portishead town centre between the High Street, Marina and the proposed MetroWest railway station.

A picture of the WWSA interactive map. - Credit: Wyndham Way Study Area

The group is engaging with and influencing the work of specialists at Aberdeen Standard Investments to agree on a vision of how to create a placemaking strategy for the area.

Paul Gardner, chairman of Portishead Town Council said: “Portishead Town Council is pleased to be part of the steering group and this fresh approach to exploring the future of this area.

“The steering group is a demonstration of the commitment to progress collaboratively, with representatives of local businesses sitting alongside local councillors.”

Portishead Town Council chairman, Paul Gardner. - Credit: Lily Newton-Browne

As well as Cllr Gardner, North Somerset councillors for Portishead West and South Ward, Nicola Holland and Huw James respectively, are also members of the group, alongside Portishead Town Council vice-chairman of the community matters committee, Caroline Goddard.

The group also has members representing businesses in Portishead, consisting of Neil Douglas of Viper Innovations, Ryan’s Rentals’ Ryan Peake and Patrick Gardner of T&G Woodware.

North Somerset Council director of development and environment, Lucy Shomali, will chair the group, and the authority’s assistant director of placemaking and growth, Alex Hearn, as well as Aberdeen Standard Investment's Wyndham Way study area project lead, Andrew Dakin, are also members.

Neil Douglas said: “Like all towns, there are key challenges ahead for Portishead.

"There is also great opportunity and the steering group will help the area make the most of this.”

Steve Walker from architects Allies and Morrison is working with the steering group and has led discussions on the study area’s history and potential opportunities and challenges for change.

The group has also discussed increasing numbers of jobs in the area, as well as creating housing while aiming to reduce the impact on the roads and improving connections between the different areas of Portishead.

The steering group is influenced by comments made on the Wyndham Way Study Area (WWSA) website, which was launched in September, where people submit comments about what works well and what could be improved in the area.

The website has now been visited more than 2,700 times with around 170 comments made through the interactive map.

Comments have covered topics including the appearance of public areas and how these are used, future uses for the area including improving and increasing spaces for employment as well as the potential for a variety of new uses and sustainability.

People have also voiced their opinion about transportation, including encouraging walking and cycling, public transport, improving the roads in the area and social and community infrastructure.

Cllr James Tonkin. - Credit: North Somerset Council

North Somerset Council executive member for planning and transport, James Tonkin, said: “The steering group is helping to ensure this fresh look at Portishead is taken forward collaboratively.

“It’s been fascinating to see the comments being made on Portishead as it is now on the interactive map.

"I encourage anyone who hasn’t already to tell us what you think to help inform the steering group’s work.”

Those who want to get involved are encouraged to participate with the live map and the steering group will continue to meet regularly to explore elements of the WWSA in more detail.

In February, the group is expected to agree how the study area progresses and principles for any change to the area.

A public consultation will then follow next year.

An indicative programme suggests a placemaking strategy for the area will be published in spring 2022, following the consultation.

To find out more about the study, log-on to wyndhamway.co.uk, email WWSA@social.co.uk or phone 03301 070535.