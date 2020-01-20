North Somerset warming to ultra-low-emission vehicles

A new deal has been struck for a firm to operate North Somerset's electric car charging points. kasto80

North Somerset has seen a big rise in electric vehicles, according to the latest figures.

Statistics by the Department for Transport show 741 ultra-low-emission vehicles were licensed in North Somerset at the end of September - 39 per cent more than last year.

Across the UK, 247,000 such vehicles, including electric, hybrid and fuel-cell electric vehicles, were licensed at the end of September - a 33 per cent rise on the previous year.

They include 70,000, which were registered in the last year - just 2.4 percent of 3million new vehicles overall.

A DfT spokeswoman said: "Between April 2015 and July 2019, the number of new registered ultra-low emission vehicles has increased fourfold, with more than 228,000 now on UK roads, 180,000 more than in 2015.

"Last year, battery vehicles more than doubled, and we're doubling our efforts to make owning an electric vehicle the new normal."