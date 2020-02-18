Stagecoach Portishead perform alongside ex-Strictly Come Dancing performer in Weston
PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 February 2020
Archant
Children had the chance to perform alongside a famous singer and former Strictly Come Dancing professional this month.
Stagecoach Performing Arts Portishead students showed off their hip hop routine in the Dance To The Music 2020 show at Weston's Playhouse Theatre on Wednesday.
Youngsters performed alongside world-finalist professional ballroom dancer, Kristina Rihanoff, and former The X Factor star, Jake Quickenden.
Stagecoach spokesman, Fae McIntyre, said: "The day went really well and the kids were beside themselves with excitement.
"They met and took pictures with Kristina and Jake and performed in the second act of the show, it was really inspiring for them.
"They danced to 80s hip hop alongside Jake, who challenged the kids to a dance-off and they had a really good time on the day.
"It boosted their energy levels and it was a really great experience for them."