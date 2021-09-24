Scholarship competition worth thousands of pounds launched to find area's next stars
- Credit: Archant
A performing arts school is giving two youngsters the chance to receive a scholarship and help them grow in the world of song, dance and performing arts.
Stagecoach Performing Arts Portishead has launched #payitforward, where two students aged between 15 and 18 receive one full scholarship and a 50 per cent scholarship, worth £1,500 in total.
The scholarships will see the winners assisted with their professional development and training in performing arts for an entire academic year.
Through the support of the Stagecoach Portishead coaches and teachers, students will build skills which are crucial to pursuing a career in the performing arts.
Nominations close on September 30 at 5pm.
To submit a nomination, message the group on Facebook or Instagram along with the following information:
- Your name, email address
- Your relationship to the nominated person
- Name, age and/or school year group of the person you are nominating
- Why they or their family deserves a scholarships
