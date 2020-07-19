Charity reopens shops across North Somerset with more to follow

Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan Archant

A charity has started to reopen its shops across North Somerset.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan

St Peter’s Hospice reopened its stores in Nailsea, Yatton, Portishead and Clevedon’s Old Church Road.

Shops in Pill, Backwell, Long Ashton and Hill Road in Clevedon will reopen later in the month as the hospice is using a phased approach to reopening.

Stores will follow strict guidelines including limits on the number of customers allowed inside at any given, protective screens at the tills, hand sanitiser stations and staff and customers will be able to wear personal protective equipment which will be provided in every store.

Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan

All stock is quarantined for 72 hours before appearing on shelves. Shops will be open from 10.30am-3.30pm.

The hospice’s Head of Retail John Broomhead told the Times customers and staff are ‘excited to return’.

He said: “We will open our stores under strict guidelines and are taking seriously the safety of our staff and customers.

Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan

“It has been tricky getting volunteers back as initially some were rather nervous to return, but as we have began to reopen stores they have felt more comfortable after seeing the measures.

“We are really excited to come back and the feedback from customers at other stores has been very positive.

“We have a range of exciting gifts for people to purchase across all our sites.”

Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan

The charity has been selective on what donations it will accept due to its storage arrangements, which has limited space.

A select number of charity shops in Bristol reopened earlier this month and the charity has already seen a 26 per cent increase in sales from this time last year.

The hospice cares for adults with life-limiting illnesses and aims to improve the quality of their living and dying, while extending care and support to their families and loved ones.

Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan

Its 51 charity shops were closed when lockdown began in March and staff were put on furlough.

The charity was also unable to accept any donations during that time.

John added: “Lockdown has meant there has been a big sales impact so it is important we get back and encourage our store teams to be busy within the communities they serve.

“Please call ahead or check our website before making donations to our shop.

“We don’t have a massive online presence so we have to do what we can to make sure we are there for people who need our support.”