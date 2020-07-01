Hospice fundraising fun run goes virtual

Actor Joe Sims launched Madmess My Way. Picture: Johnny Flanagan Archant

St Peter’s Hospice has launched a virtual family fundraiser.

Madmess My Way will bring colour, fun and excitement to homes this summer.

Participants will be able to run, walk or skip 5km before creating their own finish line with a paint party, all while raising funds for the hospice. Younger fundraisers can take on the kids’ kilometre.

Having previously supported madmess, actor Joe Sims returned to help launch this year’s event.

He said: “We need to unite and stand shoulder to shoulder to be able to help our incredible St Peter’s Hospice whose funding streams have been decimated by the effects of Covid-19.

“Yet still they fight, for all of us. This is our opportunity to help them fight back to continue the phenomenal levels of support they provide.

“Madmess My Way is a chance to get out with people, in a safe way and run wherever you feel happiest, wherever you feel is most important to you and raise some much needed cash. We’re stronger together, shoulder to shoulder.

“Taking part in Madmess My Way helps patients and families facing the hardest of times, now and in the future.”

The money raised from the event goes towards supporting the end of life care that St Peter’s Hospice provides in North Somerset and the surrounding areas, including community nursing, the inpatient unit, day services and bereavement support.

Registration, priced £5, is open online by clicking here and includes a hospice T-shirt, paint and a medal for completing the event.