Christmas market going virtual

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 October 2020

St Peter’s Hospice will take its annual Christmas market online this year, with a digital market on Facebook.

The market will feature locally sourced, handmade and vintage gifts from some of the region’s best makers and creators with items going up regularly between October 1 to December 21.

The digital Christmas market is a key fundraising event and it is more vital than ever to help bring in the funds for the hospice.

Items will either be sold with full profit going to the hospice or a partial donation which will help them to continue to provide care within the community when it matters most.

Esther Hall, market organiser, said: “The 40th anniversary of the St Peter’s Hospice Christmas market was due to be our largest event yet, however, we’ve been challenged to re-think the market experience in light of the pandemic and we are excited to create a virtual market that will bring everyone together.”

To join as a market trader, email community@stpetershospice.org.uk

