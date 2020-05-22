Advanced search

Hospice adapts services to make sure people are still getting help during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 22 May 2020

St Peter's Hospice chief executive Frank Noble. Picture: St Peter�s Hospice

St Peter's Hospice chief executive Frank Noble. Picture: St Peter�s Hospice

Archant

A charity has adapted to help people across the region during the coronavirus outbreak.

St Peter’s Hospice cares for adults with life-limiting illnesses and aims to improve the quality of their living and dying, while extending care and support to their families and loved ones.

All day services, which include day hospice, drop-in sessions, a fatigue and breathlessness group and wellbeing programme have been temporarily suspended.

Its 51 charity shops are closed until further notice with staff on furlough and the charity is unable to accept any donations.

Chief executive Frank Noble told the Times: “It is still business as usual at our main Brentry office, community staff are still coming in and catering, cleaning and maintenance teams are still working.

“We are following social distancing and have given people more desk space, staff bring their own lunches in and only using the kitchen to make hot drinks one at a time.

“I must thank the people of North Somerset for their response, they have been absolutely amazing, whether it be people turning up and dropping off personal protective equipment, businesses helping out with food deliveries.

“The support we have received has been amazing for our staff’s morale.”

All on-site courses have been temporarily suspended and both the Tour de Bristol and Midnight Walk events are postponed, and a number of community events have been cancelled.

Its visiting policy has changed to two nominated people to visit a patient and both must be from the same household.

However only one visitor per patient can be on the unit per day.

Frank added: “Having family around you is particularly important and being able to keep visiting going, albeit limited numbers of people, has been really rewarding for patients.

“We have an advice line operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with qualified nurses giving advice to health professionals.

“Hospice at home teams are working across the South West, with community nurses conducting telephone consultations and keeping in touch with people.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times.

Most Read

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Lockdown transition plan for North Somerset revealed

Salthouse Fields at Clevedon.

Stop-check of car in Romania results in conviction of man for burglaries

Claudiu Popa was jailed for three years and 10 months. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Duo launch PPE campaign to help care home staff

Simon Webster and Martin Cox donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in North Somerset.Picture: Simon Webster

