Pupils beat parents in school fun run

Published: 11:30 AM September 21, 2021

This year's top three racers in the St Nicholas' Chantry fun run. - Credit: St Nicholas' Chantry

Parents and pupils of St Nicholas' Chantry Primary School took part in its fifth annual fun run, raising money for school funds.

The mile-long course was designed by a parent to include cones, hurdles and water balloons for 60 competitors to battle.

Designer, Inga Kaminskaite-Hayman told the Times: "We were delighted to see some new faces this year from foundation stage and key stage one.

"It is lovely to see a new generation of children becoming part of the St Nick’s family.”

St Nicholas pupil, Oliver Finch clinched first place, followed by James Bray in second and Matilda Job in third.

Traditionally, the Friends of St Nicholas Chantry School raise more than £12,000 a year for it, though the Covid pandemic has reduced this number, due to cancellations, to around half this figure.

The money raised from the fun run will be used to fund plans to upgrade the school grounds with wooden equipment as well as to supplement teachers’ classroom budgets.