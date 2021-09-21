News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Pupils beat parents in school fun run

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:30 AM September 21, 2021   
Clevedon's St Nicholas' Chantry hosts charity fun run

This year's top three racers in the St Nicholas' Chantry fun run. - Credit: St Nicholas' Chantry

Parents and pupils of St Nicholas' Chantry Primary School took part in its fifth annual fun run, raising money for school funds.

The mile-long course was designed by a parent to include cones, hurdles and water balloons for 60 competitors to battle.

Designer, Inga Kaminskaite-Hayman told the Times: "We were delighted to see some new faces this year from foundation stage and key stage one.

"It is lovely to see a new generation of children becoming part of the St Nick’s family.”

St Nicholas pupil, Oliver Finch clinched first place, followed by James Bray in second and Matilda Job in third.

Traditionally, the Friends of St Nicholas Chantry School raise more than £12,000 a year for it, though the Covid pandemic has reduced this number, due to cancellations, to around half this figure.

The money raised from the fun run will be used to fund plans to upgrade the school grounds with wooden equipment as well as to supplement teachers’ classroom budgets. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New school welcomes its first pupils
  2. 2 Second school site gets approval despite opposition
  3. 3 Nailsea & Tickenham maintain unbeaten start with comfortable win over Chard
  1. 4 PICTURES: Pub relaunches following major transformation
  2. 5 Town to celebrate art and crafts with inaugural festival
  3. 6 North Somerset Arts Week is huge success
  4. 7 Gordano RFC edge out Clevedon RFC to maintain perfect start to season
  5. 8 North Somerset's garden waste service to resume with collections every four weeks
  6. 9 School athletics tracks gets eco-friendly floodlight boost
  7. 10 Nailsea & Tickenham RFC thrash Stothert & Pitt to make it four wins from four
Raising
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Claverham' sign on Claverham Rd nr Stowey Park, Yatton.

Avon and Somerset Police

Masked man caught spying on couple in North Somerset village

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Flood damage at Ravenswood School

Staff working 'tirelessly' to reopen school after 'catastrophic' flood...

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Cleon Coleman gets ready to face Archie Ferris' penalty.

From cleaning windows to playing for Ashton & Backwell - Coleman's story

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Action from Clevedon RFC's game at Winscombe RFC.

Clevedon's home match with Gordano will be 'hugely proud moment' for Owen

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon