Another North Somerset school hit with Covid cases

Published: 12:00 PM June 18, 2021

Another North Somerset school has confirmed its students have suffered from an outbreak of Covid resulting in a year group being sent home.

St Katherine's School, in Pill, confirmed that one of its year 10 students tested positive on a PCR test, with another two registering positive rapid lateral flow tests - as a result, the whole year group has been asked to study at home.

Last week, Clevedon School took similar measures by sending home both years eight and nine for 10 days after confirming 11 positive PCR test results.

St Katherine's School is part of the Cathedral Schools Trust. The trust's executive principal, Neil Blundell, told the Times that it is monitoring all schools closely after a rise in the Delta variant in North Somerset.

He said: ""We recognise that we are now seeing increased Covid infection rates in many schools across the country.

"We are carefully monitoring the situation across our trust schools, including at St Katherine's School, and closing year groups or bubbles where appropriate.

"We would like to reassure students, staff, parents and carers that the safety of our whole community is our paramount concern at this time."

The school's year 10 students were set to take mock exams this week, which have now been postponed.