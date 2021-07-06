PICTURES: Students hold prom in back garden due to Covid

Published: 3:00 PM July 6, 2021

Twelve students from St Katherine's school, in Pill, held their own prom after Covid prevented their official celebrations. - Credit: Vicky Stanley

Students from a secondary school in North Somerset staged their own prom after Covid restrictions prevented their leavers' celebrations.

St Katherine's School, in Pill, had hoped to put on a traditional send-off for its year 11 students but the UK's extension on social distancing guidelines prevented this from happening.

Jess Sharpe, Natalie Stringer, Jess Stanley, Izzy Howie and Izzy Taylor celebrated in traditional prom dresses after a hard 18-months under Covid restrictions. - Credit: Vicky Stanley

Twelve students, 10 girls and two boys, decided to stage their own celebration, held in a parent's back garden, with a night under the stars theme, photo booth and barbeque.

Student Jess Stanley, who helped organise the celebration, told the Times: “Having put in a lot of effort arranging the original prom, and because we have not been able to socialise for so long, it was a big disappointment when it was cancelled.

"Having this event was great, we all loved it and still got to have our prom with our friends.”

The event went down as a huge success for all 12 who attended. - Credit: Vicky Stanley

All participants were from the same school bubble and had taken lateral flow tests before entering.

If you celebrated the end of school with a special event, and would like your pictures to appear in the Times, email nstimes@archant.co.uk