PICTURES: Students hold prom in back garden due to Covid
- Credit: Vicky Stanley
Students from a secondary school in North Somerset staged their own prom after Covid restrictions prevented their leavers' celebrations.
St Katherine's School, in Pill, had hoped to put on a traditional send-off for its year 11 students but the UK's extension on social distancing guidelines prevented this from happening.
Twelve students, 10 girls and two boys, decided to stage their own celebration, held in a parent's back garden, with a night under the stars theme, photo booth and barbeque.
Student Jess Stanley, who helped organise the celebration, told the Times: “Having put in a lot of effort arranging the original prom, and because we have not been able to socialise for so long, it was a big disappointment when it was cancelled.
"Having this event was great, we all loved it and still got to have our prom with our friends.”
All participants were from the same school bubble and had taken lateral flow tests before entering.
If you celebrated the end of school with a special event, and would like your pictures to appear in the Times, email nstimes@archant.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 New coronavirus vaccination centre opens as all adults urged to book their vaccination
- 2 Former Clevedon student heading to space with Richard Branson
- 3 PICTURES: Students hold prom in back garden due to Covid
- 4 Spartans FC plan sponsored 25km walk for Suicide Prevention Bristol
- 5 In The Dock
- 6 North Somerset marks Frontline Workers’ Day on NHS anniversary
- 7 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset next week
- 8 Zero waste store commended in plastic free awards
- 9 Volunteers from Nailsea Leg Club named as finalists in care awards
- 10 Euro 2020: 7 places to watch Euro 2020 in North Somerset