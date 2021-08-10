Olympic medallist Amelie Morgan picks up A Level results
- Credit: Mark Atherton
Olympic bronze medallist, Amelie Morgan picked up her A-level results today as St Katherine's School celebrated a 100 per cent pass rate again.
Amelie, who trains at The Academy in Portishead, won a bronze medal in the women's team gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics last month.
She took her medal along to her old school, in Pill, to pick up her results, where she earned an A* and two Bs.
More than half of students' results this year were A* or A grades, while 75 per cent achieved A*-B grades and 88.5 per cent A*-Cs.
The school's headteacher praised students for their marks after a difficult 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Justin Humphreys told the Times: "Above all the noise, another great set of outcomes for the students of St Katherine’s, securing many of the highest grades across both our academic and vocational pathways.
"The results that students have received today are an honest reflection of the commitment and dedication that our young people have shown over the last two years, resulting in 95 per cent of students securing their first choice future pathway.
"Teachers are rightly proud of the achievements within their classes."
Impressive results included Wren Talbot-Ponsonby, Jess Butcher and Alex Bennett who all scored A* grades across the board.
This year's A-levels grades were assessed by teachers using evidence such as mock exams, in-class tests, essays and coursework.