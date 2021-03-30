Clevedon primary students bake cakes for Comic Relief
- Credit: St John's the Evangelist Church School
Two pupils from a Clevedon primary school have managed to raise more than £200 for Comic Relief through 'safe bake sales'.
St John the Evangelist Church School students Tilly and Emily set themselves a challenge of besting the school's tally of £197 set on Red Nose Day (March 19).
Setting up camp on the village's seafront, the girls sold freshly baked cakes for four days - eventually beating their school for money raised.
Headteacher Ian Doswell has praised Emily and Tilly for their effort, labelling the pair a 'credit' to St John's.
Mr Doswell said: "We are extremely proud of the way our children and families support a wide range of good causes, locally, nationally and globally.
Tilly and Emily are no exception and are a credit to themselves and the school. They have used their initiative and hard work to raise even more funds for this really worthy cause."
In total, the girls raised £216 which has been added to St John's funds meaning £413 will be sent to Comic Relief to help end poverty across the world.
