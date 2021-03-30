News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Clevedon primary students bake cakes for Comic Relief

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM March 30, 2021   
Comic Relief cake sale

The St John's students set themselves the target of topping the £197 tally their school had raised. - Credit: St John's the Evangelist Church School

Two pupils from a Clevedon primary school have managed to raise more than £200 for Comic Relief through 'safe bake sales'.

St John the Evangelist Church School students Tilly and Emily set themselves a challenge of besting the school's tally of £197 set on Red Nose Day (March 19).

Setting up camp on the village's seafront, the girls sold freshly baked cakes for four days - eventually beating their school for money raised.

Clevedon students bake cakes for charity

The girls' headteacher called them 'a credit' to St John's the Evangelist Church School. - Credit: St John's the Evangelist Church School

Headteacher Ian Doswell has praised Emily and Tilly for their effort, labelling the pair a 'credit' to St John's.

Mr Doswell said: "We are extremely proud of the way our children and families support a wide range of good causes, locally, nationally and globally.

Tilly and Emily are no exception and are a credit to themselves and the school. They have used their initiative and hard work to raise even more funds for this really worthy cause."

In total, the girls raised £216 which has been added to St John's funds meaning £413 will be sent to Comic Relief to help end poverty across the world.

Most Read

  1. 1 Faces of Portishead residents caught up in fire safety scandal
  2. 2 Portishead furniture maker features in new BBC TV series
  3. 3 Councils back Portishead town centre scoping study
  1. 4 Clevedon primary students bake cakes for Comic Relief
  2. 5 Zoo wins three tourism awards
  3. 6 Care home residents reunited with loved ones
  4. 7 Wedding venue to reopen soon
  5. 8 Portishead coach firm launches post-lockdown getaways this summer
  6. 9 Families reunite at care home as Covid-safe visits restart
  7. 10 Covid One Year On: Nurse predicts long-term impact on children due to missed milestones
Charity News
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The request is the latest in a number of activities connected to the golf course since 2014. 

Golf

Golf course concessionaire asked to surrender lease

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
The force said the victim was assaulted by a group of four boys and two girls, all described as being in their teens. 

Man suffers head and chest injuries after group assault

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Aerial shot of Mizzen Court, Portishead. High-rise apartment complex with orange, blue and cream render on harbourside.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Marina living at its best, in the penthouse

Report By Karen Richards

person
An artist's impression of the proposed balcony seating area. 

Covid - A Year On

Cinema launches £70k fundraising appeal to increase capacity and aid...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus