Advanced search

Tyntesfield ready for spring

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 February 2020

Tyntesfield gardener Vicki Bruss surveying the number and variety of flowering plants on the estate. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tyntesfield gardener Vicki Bruss surveying the number and variety of flowering plants on the estate. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Gardeners at Tyntesfield took part in a mass count to record the number of flowering plans around the estate.

Tyntesfield gardener Vicki Bruss surveying the number and variety of flowering plants on the estate. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTyntesfield gardener Vicki Bruss surveying the number and variety of flowering plants on the estate. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Volunteers reported a 13 per cent increase in flowering blooms across National Trust properties, meaning spring is in sight.

In Somerset, 278 blooms were counted compared to 250 in 2019.

Ian Wright, Nationa Trust's garden advisor, said: "Comparing the number of plants across our gardens on a set day every year gives us a real insight into how our gardens respond to weather patterns and is a useful 'barometer' for the season ahead."

This week, visitors can enjoy a number of activities at the estate in Wraxall including Victorian horse and carriage rides.

Volunteers are also running behind the scenes tours until February 21, where visitors can find out more about the Gibbs family's servants and what working life at Tyntesfield was like.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

School announces new headteacher to start in September

Debbie Isaachsen will becomeThe Downs Prepatory School headteacher in September. Picture: Caroline Lucas

Village pub achieves four-star score after zero rating

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Stagecoach Portishead perform alongside ex-Strictly Come Dancing performer in Weston

Youngsters from Stagecoach Performing Arts Portishead at Weston Playhouse.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mother with terminal cancer urges people to take part in Swimathon 2020 for charity

Heidi Loughlin, aged 37, is rasing money for charities to help beat cancer.Picture: paulgillisphoto

Most Read

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

School announces new headteacher to start in September

Debbie Isaachsen will becomeThe Downs Prepatory School headteacher in September. Picture: Caroline Lucas

Village pub achieves four-star score after zero rating

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Stagecoach Portishead perform alongside ex-Strictly Come Dancing performer in Weston

Youngsters from Stagecoach Performing Arts Portishead at Weston Playhouse.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mother with terminal cancer urges people to take part in Swimathon 2020 for charity

Heidi Loughlin, aged 37, is rasing money for charities to help beat cancer.Picture: paulgillisphoto

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Call for more awareness of endometriosis due to hospital admissions

Twenty women were sent to Weston Area Health Trust with endometriosis in 2018-19.Picture: Getty Images

Call for more awareness of endometriosis due to hospital admissions

Twenty women were sent to Weston Area Health Trust with endometriosis in 2018-19.Picture: Getty Images

Somerset charities bag part of £3million grant

The Children's Hospice South West has received £15,000 from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme Pictures: Glenn Price

Fun-filled pancake party at village hall

LACE held a children's pancake party on Saturday. Picture: LACE

Tyntesfield ready for spring

Tyntesfield gardener Vicki Bruss surveying the number and variety of flowering plants on the estate. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24