Tyntesfield ready for spring

Tyntesfield gardener Vicki Bruss surveying the number and variety of flowering plants on the estate. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Gardeners at Tyntesfield took part in a mass count to record the number of flowering plans around the estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tyntesfield gardener Vicki Bruss surveying the number and variety of flowering plants on the estate. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Tyntesfield gardener Vicki Bruss surveying the number and variety of flowering plants on the estate. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Volunteers reported a 13 per cent increase in flowering blooms across National Trust properties, meaning spring is in sight.

In Somerset, 278 blooms were counted compared to 250 in 2019.

Ian Wright, Nationa Trust's garden advisor, said: "Comparing the number of plants across our gardens on a set day every year gives us a real insight into how our gardens respond to weather patterns and is a useful 'barometer' for the season ahead."

This week, visitors can enjoy a number of activities at the estate in Wraxall including Victorian horse and carriage rides.

Volunteers are also running behind the scenes tours until February 21, where visitors can find out more about the Gibbs family's servants and what working life at Tyntesfield was like.