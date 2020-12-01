Sports clubs take on festive run for hospice
- Credit: CHSW
Two sports clubs are taking part in a fun run to raise money for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).
Gordano Sharks U13s and teams from Portishead Town Football Club are getting involved with the charity's Santas on the Run goes freestyle! event.
Due to the pandemic, the Wraxall charity has turned its annual festive Santas on the Run virtual and is encouraging as many people as possible to get involved the weekend of December 11-13.
Coaches from Gordano Sharks have been focusing on the health and wellbeing of their players by encouraging them to exercise daily in preparation for the charity event.
A coach at Gordano Sharks said: “During this period without rugby, it has been great for everyone associated with the team to have something positive to focus upon.
"All of the U13s and their families are looking forward to taking part in the event and are very proud to be able to raise some money for CHSW.”
For many years, Freddie, who is supported by CHSW’s Charlton Farm hospice, has been an honorary member of the team and has inspired the U13s to raise in excess of £5,000 in sponsorship to date.
Portishead Town Football Club (PTFC) is also getting into the festive spirit and have five teams signed up to take part.
Julie Draper, CHSW Community Fundraiser, said: “Although we can’t all take part in the annual Santas on the Run together this year, the community is getting creative and finding their own ways of having some festive fun, whilst raising vital funds for Charlton Farm.
"This year’s event is ‘freestyle’; you can choose to skate, run, hula hoop, skip, and wear whatever festive fancy dress you like.
"We’re absolutely delighted both Gordano Sharks and PTFC are getting involved.
“We’d like as many people taking part in their own communities, sports clubs or schools over the weekend as possible.
"There will be medals available to everyone who has signs up and raises more than £15.”
To find out more about the event, or to sign up, log on to www.chsw.org.uk/santa