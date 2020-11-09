Rotary sponsored walk expected to raise £20k for charities

Published: 9:16 AM November 9, 2020 Updated: 7:43 PM November 11, 2020

Rotary Nailsea and Backwell would like to thank everyone who took part in this year’s charity walks event.

Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs has been a popular event in the town for nine years, but it had to be postponed in June due to the pandemic.

The group held it on October 11 instead, but also gave people the chance to complete the route on any day until the end of the month.

Almost 300 people walked or ran one of the routes for a charity of their choice.

It is still too early to say how much the sponsored walk has raised, but organisers are expecting the total to reach more than £20,000.

Rotary Nailsea and Backwell is delighted so many people took part to help cash-strapped charities this year.

The majority of fundraisers took part on October 11, but 109 entrants walked and ran one of the routes later in the month.

Graham Hunt of Rotary’s walks management committee said: “Whilst it is still too early to say how much has been raised, we expect it to amount once again to over £20,000 and we are extremely grateful, as ever, to our many friends in the local community for their strong support.”

The club also thanked the many charities and organisations who had people walking or running from them.

Mr Hunt added: “They all need our support this year more than ever and there is still time to donate even if you didn’t take part.”

Organisations with the largest number of people taking part this year included Lions Brass 4 Youth, Nailsea School PTA, Carers’ Support Alliance, the North West Somerset branch of Parkinson’s UK, Portishead RNLI, CLIC Sargent and St Peter’s Hospice.

Nailsea Rotary and Backwell would also like to thank all the businesses who sponsored the event.

Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs will take place on June 13 next year and, as it will be the 10th anniversary, organisers are hoping to raise a record amount.

The event features three walks to choose from – the 20km, 10km and 5km – and the shorter walk is suitable for people with wheelchairs, pushchairs and scooters.

To find out more about the club, call Graham on 07970 771845 or email grahamjeanhunt@gmail.com or log on to rotarynailsea.org