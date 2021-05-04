News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
May fair raises more than £1k for charity

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 4:00 PM May 4, 2021   
Hobby horse racing was on offer at Sperrings May Fair on Saturday.

Hobby horse racing was on offer at Sperrings May Fair on Saturday. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Organisers say glorious sunshine, cakes and barbecue food contributed to a successful May Fair at Sperrings Equestrian this weekend. 

Stalls included fresh eggs and equestrian supplies.

Stalls included fresh eggs and equestrian supplies. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Hobby horse racing and a pets corner for children also helped the event, in Clapton in Gordano, on Saturday raise more than £1,000 for Bristol and Weston Oncology.

Organiser Bex Letts said: "We had far more people come along than we expected and I thank them all.

The May fair barbecue at Sperrings.

The May fair barbecue at Sperrings. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

"We organised this event after recently losing my grandpa to cancer and I am overwhelmed by the sum raised in his memory. Our target was £500 and we have doubled this and donations are still being made. It's amazing."

Sperrings May fair hobby horse racing.

Sperrings May fair hobby horse racing. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Based at the equestrian centre on Sperrings Farm, the outdoor event was one of only a handful of local organised activities to take place over the bank holiday weekend, which provided 'plenty of outdoor space' for visitors to social distance on the day. 

Reggie the Shetland pony was one of the favourites at Sperrings May fair.

Reggie the Shetland pony was one of the favourites at Sperrings May fair. - Credit: Tracey Fowler


