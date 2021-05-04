May fair raises more than £1k for charity
- Credit: Tracey Fowler
Organisers say glorious sunshine, cakes and barbecue food contributed to a successful May Fair at Sperrings Equestrian this weekend.
Hobby horse racing and a pets corner for children also helped the event, in Clapton in Gordano, on Saturday raise more than £1,000 for Bristol and Weston Oncology.
Organiser Bex Letts said: "We had far more people come along than we expected and I thank them all.
"We organised this event after recently losing my grandpa to cancer and I am overwhelmed by the sum raised in his memory. Our target was £500 and we have doubled this and donations are still being made. It's amazing."
Based at the equestrian centre on Sperrings Farm, the outdoor event was one of only a handful of local organised activities to take place over the bank holiday weekend, which provided 'plenty of outdoor space' for visitors to social distance on the day.