PICTURES: Mum and daughter launch 'buzzing' Christmas market

A mother and daughter duo have been 'overwhelmed' with positive feedback after staging a three day Christmas market.

Small businesses, creators and producers from around the district attended the Sperrings Christmas Market held at the Equestrian Centre in Moor Lane.

Organiser Bex Letts told the Times that the idea for regularly fairs in Clapton-in-Gordano took off faster than expected.

Sperrings Christmas Market - Credit: Tracey Fowler

She said: "We originally started the outdoor monthly fairs to support local traders during social distancing and give families an opportunity to have some fun in the fresh air.

"The attendance grew and grew and when visitors and traders suggested a Christmas market we thought we would give it a go.

"We hired in the marquee with heat and light so that it could go ahead whatever the weather and it paid off. We've been overwhelmed by the attendance and the feedback.

"We have already booked the marquee for next year's Christmas market and will be using the feedback from this year to make it bigger and better in 2022."

Tracie Fry at the market. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Local artist, Tracie Fry, had a stall at the market and expressed her gratitude to Sally and Bex Letts for organising the event.

She said: "There was a lovely atmosphere, it was buzzing and people were grateful to be able to start their Christmas shopping buying from small, local businesses without going too far from their doorstep."

Local business owners attended the event. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

The Sperrings country markets will resume again in the spring, but the Country Cabin gift shop at Sperrings Equestrian will be open throughout December.

Details of the 2022 fairs can be found at www.sperringsfairs.co.uk

Sperrings Christmas Market. - Credit: Tracey Fowler