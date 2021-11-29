PICTURES: Mum and daughter launch 'buzzing' Christmas market
- Credit: Tracey Fowler
A mother and daughter duo have been 'overwhelmed' with positive feedback after staging a three day Christmas market.
Small businesses, creators and producers from around the district attended the Sperrings Christmas Market held at the Equestrian Centre in Moor Lane.
Organiser Bex Letts told the Times that the idea for regularly fairs in Clapton-in-Gordano took off faster than expected.
She said: "We originally started the outdoor monthly fairs to support local traders during social distancing and give families an opportunity to have some fun in the fresh air.
"The attendance grew and grew and when visitors and traders suggested a Christmas market we thought we would give it a go.
"We hired in the marquee with heat and light so that it could go ahead whatever the weather and it paid off. We've been overwhelmed by the attendance and the feedback.
"We have already booked the marquee for next year's Christmas market and will be using the feedback from this year to make it bigger and better in 2022."
Most Read
- 1 House of Commons gives Liam Fox reason for Portishead Rail delay
- 2 Man sentenced to at least 24 years for trying to kill his parents
- 3 Man completely covers his house with festive lights to 'spread Christmas cheer'
- 4 Gordano RFC maintain perfect start with Avonmouth Ladies win
- 5 Clevedon United under-16 Girls stun Bishops Lydeard
- 6 Clevedon bookshop to launch grant scheme
- 7 Council urges North Somerset to follow Omicron rules
- 8 Three-day Christmas market coming to North Somerset
- 9 'Historic' Down Syndrome bill set to become law
- 10 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
Local artist, Tracie Fry, had a stall at the market and expressed her gratitude to Sally and Bex Letts for organising the event.
She said: "There was a lovely atmosphere, it was buzzing and people were grateful to be able to start their Christmas shopping buying from small, local businesses without going too far from their doorstep."
The Sperrings country markets will resume again in the spring, but the Country Cabin gift shop at Sperrings Equestrian will be open throughout December.
Details of the 2022 fairs can be found at www.sperringsfairs.co.uk