Speed limit outside girl guides' base to be increased from 30mph to 50mph

The 30mph speed limit outside the Long Ashton District Guide Headquarters, in Weston Road, is to be increased to 50mph.

The parish council outlined the change as part of its Village Enhancement Scheme (VES), and road works will start around central areas of Long Ashton this month.

Tracey Warren, Brownie leader at the headquarters, said: 'It's nonsensical to take the 30mph speed limit away from the girl guides hut, when there are children as young as five who use the building.

'There are 70-100 girls meeting there during the week, often in the dark, and the headquarters is very concerned about the safety of children who use the base.

'It also goes against the council's sustainable plans for travel - parents will be worried about their children's safety and will drive their cars instead of riding their bikes or walking.

'You wouldn't allow the speed limit change outside of a school, so why does it make sense to change the limit in that road?'

Long Ashton Parish Council declared a climate emergency in September 2019, and the area's climate action now group is working to make Long Ashton a carbon-zero village.

The unit has appealed to North Somerset to overturn the speed-limit change in the interests of children's safety.

Former Long Ashton councillor John Britton spoke at a planning meeting in the village last week.

He said: 'I was horrified to see the proposal to move the 30mph speed-limit signs nearer to the village, as it exposes the guide headquarters to a 50mph speed limit.

'This conflicts with planning conditions agreed in 1985. It recognised traffic speed at the edge of the village could be excessive - village street lighting was extended past the guide HQ so the hall fell within the built-up area and 30mph limit.'

A spokesman from the VES working group says national guidance has altered since the HQ was built 35 years ago, which recommends the start of a 30mph limit zone should be aligned with the start of housing in the area.

The authority says it has been working on road safety measures for 'some years' and that the change will 'improve road safety' in the village.

It added that road markings will also be laid on the approach to the junction to encourage people to slow down.