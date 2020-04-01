Specsavers suspends testing for the ‘foreseeable future’

Specsavers has announced it has suspended all routine testing in Somerset for the foreseeable future and will only offer essential and urgent care.

Chief executive John Perkins said: “We may be closing our stores for business as usual, but will remain open for care, particularly for key workers.

“Our desire is to continue to provide essential and urgent services to the communities we serve, as well as online and telephone advice for those who need it.”

Customers will need to phone their local store first for advice and to be assessed on the level of care they might need, with the exceptions of ‘key workers who may need Specsavers’ help.’

Services, such as home delivery of glasses, contact lenses and hearing aid batteries, are available for customers who do not require urgent care. Glasses and contact lenses can also be purchased online for customers with a current prescription.