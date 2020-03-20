Advanced search

South Western Railway publishes reduced train services timetable

PUBLISHED: 16:43 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 20 March 2020

South Western Railway has published a reduced timetable amid the coronavirus outbreak.

South Western Railway has published a reduced timetable amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Pixabay

South Western Railway (SWR) has announced it will run a revised timetable to adhere to Government advice since the outbreak of coronavirus.

SWR will reduce its train services from Monday, following the announcement today (Friday).

The news comes after the Government’s announcement earlier this week urging people to avoid all but essential travel in order to limit the spread of the virus.

SWR’s managing director, Mark Hopwood, said: “With the Government advising people only to travel if it’s essential, and with some of our team needing to and self-isolate, running fewer trains means we can offer a more reliable timetable that gets key workers to and from work.

“The outbreak has put the country in a unique place, but it’s vital our industry continues its day-to-day running.”

For more information, visit www.southwesternrailway.com

Most Read

Nailsea man dies from coronavirus

Nick Matthews died aged 59. Picture: Nailsea People/Mary Matthews

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Pill volunteers canvas village to provide coronavirus help

Members of the Pill corona ivrus cimmunity support group. Picture:Adam MIlkins

Support group, free deliveries and services for self-isolators

Kate Bolton launched the support network in Long Ashton on Saturday.

Third coronavirus case confirmed in North Somerset

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May.

Most Read

Nailsea man dies from coronavirus

Nick Matthews died aged 59. Picture: Nailsea People/Mary Matthews

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Pill volunteers canvas village to provide coronavirus help

Members of the Pill corona ivrus cimmunity support group. Picture:Adam MIlkins

Support group, free deliveries and services for self-isolators

Kate Bolton launched the support network in Long Ashton on Saturday.

Third coronavirus case confirmed in North Somerset

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

South Western Railway publishes reduced train services timetable

South Western Railway has published a reduced timetable amid the coronavirus outbreak.

There With You: Clevedon residents starts ‘positive’ Facebook group

Pauline Cox and Sam Goodger at the Sow & Arrow check out their new facebook page called Keep Smiling. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

There With You: Meet the postman going out of his way to check on people in Clevedon

Clevedon posties Geoff Sacklyn (left) and Steve Twigger, have been going out of their way to check on people during their daily rounds.

Charity given multi-million-pound contract to tackle drug and alcohol addiction

Staff celebrating the opening of We Are With You. Picture: Nye Jones
Drive 24