South Western Railway publishes reduced train services timetable

South Western Railway has published a reduced timetable amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pixabay

South Western Railway (SWR) has announced it will run a revised timetable to adhere to Government advice since the outbreak of coronavirus.

SWR will reduce its train services from Monday, following the announcement today (Friday).

The news comes after the Government’s announcement earlier this week urging people to avoid all but essential travel in order to limit the spread of the virus.

SWR’s managing director, Mark Hopwood, said: “With the Government advising people only to travel if it’s essential, and with some of our team needing to and self-isolate, running fewer trains means we can offer a more reliable timetable that gets key workers to and from work.

“The outbreak has put the country in a unique place, but it’s vital our industry continues its day-to-day running.”

For more information, visit www.southwesternrailway.com