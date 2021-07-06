News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
South West In Bloom judging starts this week

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 11:28 AM July 6, 2021   
South West In Bloom judge Lynette Talbot with members of Portishead In Bloom at the Millennium Garden in Portishead. 

South West In Bloom judge Lynette Talbot with members of Portishead In Bloom at the Millennium Garden in Portishead. - Credit: Barry Gunter 2015

Regional judging for the biggest horticultural campaign in Europe took place in Portishead this week.

The South West In Bloom judge for Portishead was Lynette Talbot from Sidmouth, and judging for the competition began on Monday morning.  

Rodmoor Gardens in Portishead on South West In Bloom judging day on Monday. 

Rodmoor Gardens in Portishead on South West In Bloom judging day on Monday. - Credit: Alan Harrison

South West In Bloom is one of 18 regional/national competitions that makes up RHS Britain In Bloom, which is the biggest horticultural campaign in Europe. The aim of the community groups that take part each year is to improve and regenerate local environments and neighbourhoods.   

Rodmoor Gardens in Portishead on South West In Bloom judging day on Monday. 

Rodmoor Gardens in Portishead on South West In Bloom judging day on Monday. - Credit: Alan Harrison

Judge Talbot was shown various areas of interest in Portishead, including Rodmoor Gardens in Beach Road West. Her visit also included an initial presentation with video, display boards and a tour of the town, which forms part of the assessment.  

Rodmoor Gardens in Portishead on South West In Bloom judging day on Monday. 

Rodmoor Gardens in Portishead on South West In Bloom judging day on Monday. - Credit: Alan Harrison

The South West In Bloom judge met people involved with various groups in Portishead, including those of Portishead In Bloom, who help make the town beautiful.  

