Clevedon residents writes poem to celebrate repaired road

PUBLISHED: 10:10 20 April 2020

A wordsmith has written a celebratory poem after a ‘dangerous road’ was fixed after a 10-year campaign.

Peter Gibbs, of Clevedon, was pleased to see Old Park Road, which was ‘riddled with potholes’, resurfaced.

He said the road ‘regularly flooded, threatened to shake vehicles to pieces and was a danger to drivers and walkers alike’.

In his poem, entitled Old Park Road Resurfaced, it reads: “It’s taken years to come to pass – At last the end’s in sight – Old Park Road is resurfaced – And who knows that we might – Have a big street party – When lockdown finally ends – Until then it’s just good to know – That neighbours are now friends.”

The road was put forward in North Somerset Council’s 2017-18 roadworks plan – it did not go forward with the plan.

Residents are happy because the road is no longer dangerousResidents are happy because the road is no longer dangerous

A member of the Neighbourhood Watch, Robert Warden, said: “The road is now safe to use, without fear of accident.”

