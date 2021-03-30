News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
High Sheriff special recognition award for theatre group

Henry Woodsford

Published: 11:00 AM March 30, 2021   
Mary Clare Rodwell, High Sheriff of Somerset, in Weston presenting the award.

Mary Clare Rodwell, High Sheriff of Somerset, in Weston presenting the award.

A theatre group's engagement manager has received an award from the High Sheriff of Somerset.

Theatre Orchard's Angela Athay-Hunt was acknowledged for recognition of her work with communities in Weston and across North Somerset throughout 2020.

Mary-Clare Rodwell, High Sheriff of Somerset, was in Weston to present the award to Theatre Orchard, before stepping down from the post last week.

The High Sheriff Special Recognition Award was made to Angela Athay-Hunt for an 'outstanding contribution to the community in Somerset and for acts of thoughtfulness and kindness during the coronavirus pandemic of 2020'.

In her role, Angela has adapted the company's programme of participatory work to provide a range of free, inclusive digital activities through lockdown, including the Open Door adult drama group, Theatre Orchard Youth Theatre and projects in partnership with community groups, such as Looked After Children and SEN.

Angela said: "It means a lot to receive this prestigious award from the High Sheriff of Somerset. I am accepting it on behalf of all the amazing people who have joined in Theatre Orchard's activities throughout the year, making my work so rewarding and an absolute honour to deliver."

Mary-Clare Rodwell, High Sheriff of Somerset, added: "I was delighted to visit Angela Athay-Hunt and the Open Door adult drama group at Weston's South Ward earlier in the year and was impressed by the level of positive energy, commitment and passion that Angie brings to her profession and how vital her role is in connecting communities.

"Throughout the pandemic, reaching out to the community and, in particular, disadvantaged, marginalised and youth groups, has never been more important. The High Sheriff Award is a way to publicly acknowledge Angie and the team at Theatre Orchard for making such an important difference through such difficult times."

