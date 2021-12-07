News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Somerset counselling service gets £5,000 cash boost

person

Paul Jones

Published: 8:52 AM December 7, 2021
Gordano Area Debt Centre provides a free counselling service to help people who are struggling with

The Somerset Family Counselling Trust helps children, young people and their families

A counselling service which helps Somerset children, young people and their families through difficult times has received a cash boost.

The Somerset Family Counselling Trust has been awarded a share of a £1 million fund supporting under-18s as part of Persimmon Homes' Building Futures campaign.

The Trust was one of 96 organisations to reach the final stage of the competition, which had a prize pot of £1.073million.

Three finalists were each awarded the top prize of £100,000, three the second prize of £50,000 and three the third prize of £20,000. The remaining finalists were handed £5,000 each.

The Trust represented Persimmon Homes Severn Valley area in the health category and was awarded £5,000.

Ros Kayes, from the Trust, said: “Taking part in Building Futures has been a fantastic experience for us and it was so exciting to reach the finals, with such a broad range of groups being represented and we are delighted to have been awarded £5,000.

“It will help us to continue to provide quality, low-cost early intervention counselling for children aged four to 18 and their families on low incomes across Somerset.”

While Building Futures 2021 has finished, Persimmon continues to give away up to £64,000 every month through its Community Champions scheme. 

Applications for funding can be made at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity

