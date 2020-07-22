Advanced search

Shop launches shoe-fitting drive to help Kenyan schoolchildren

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 July 2020

Tanya and her family with students they delivered the shoes to the school in January 2020.

Tanya and her family with students they delivered the shoes to the school in January 2020.

A Portishead shop has launched a fundraising shoe-fitting drive to support vulnerable families in Africa.

Family footwear store SoleLution, in High Street, is running the initiative while encouraging parents to buy a new pair of children’s school shoes in the run-up to the next academic year.

SoleLution has been supporting an underprivileged community in Kenya through charity Educate The Kids since 2017.

Customers donate shoes they no longer need, and SoleLution owner Tanya Marriott and her family personally deliver them each year to Jolaurabi School near Mombasa.

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to Educate The Kids’ annual UK fundraising tour, which usually includes a Portishead concert.

This prompted Tanya to come up with her Fundraising Fit idea.

Tanya said: “This year, in light of Covid-19, the need for our support for the children of Jolaurabi School is even greater. Coronavirus is a threat, but that of starvation is even greater.

“There are very few jobs, there are curfews, there is a need to wear a face mask, even if you can’t afford to buy one, and the cost of food is going up fast.

“With no fundraising tour taking place this year, I wanted to think of a way to help.”

Tanya and her family last delivered shoes to the school to students in January of this year.

She added: “Most people will know that I am passionate about correctly-fitting shoes, especially in children as, after all, shoes are the only item of clothing that, if you get it wrong, can damage your health.

“So, I am combining my passion for correctly fitted shoes with fundraising to support our African friends by running a Fundraising Fit during August.

“For the safety of our staff and customers, SoleLution is currently operating an appointment-only service, and for every pair of school shoes we sell during this period, we will donate £1 to Educate The Kids, which will go directly to the children of Jolaurabi School.”

Tanya says August is the shop’s busiest month and, from August 17, the shop is dedicating Mondays and Tuesdays to Back to School shopping.

SoleLution offers people 15-minute appointments to correctly fit children’s shoes, which can be booked at www.solelution.co.uk or call 01275 843399.

