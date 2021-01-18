Six tonnes of food feeds thousands in Clevedon

Published: 11:45 AM January 18, 2021 Updated: 1:47 PM January 18, 2021

Clevedon Foodbank fed around 4,528 people, with almost six tonnes of food donations last year, 2020 being one of the toughest years in history.

The Rotary Club of Nailsea and Backwell, delivered 5,788kg of donated food items to the Foodbank from Waitrose Nailsea, on behalf of the Trussell Trust; with food donated by the store’s customers.

Many families in the community have suffered financial hardship throughout the pandemic, as a result of job losses, and businesses having to close during times of lockdown.

Grandson of a Rotary club member, Adam O’Neale, supported the initiative when some of the more vulnerable club members were unable to help out.

Speaking on behalf of the Rotary club, Alan Davies, said: “Some 4,528 local people received the donated food items which were so generously donated by Waitrose customers. The club would like to thank everyone for their support.”