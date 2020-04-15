Advanced search

Sisters find safe stolen in Nailsea burglary

PUBLISHED: 09:11 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 15 April 2020

Lulu and Jemima Hamblin discovered the safe whil walking in woodlands in Clevedon. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Lulu and Jemima Hamblin discovered the safe whil walking in woodlands in Clevedon. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Sisters hunting bugs in the woods discovered a safe packed full of sentimental items which had been stolen from a home in Nailsea just before Christmas.

Jemima Hamblin, aged 11, and Lulu Hamblin, aged 10, were with their parents strolling through woodland in Clevedon, during their hour's daily exercise on April 4 when they stumbled across the safe.

Jemima Hamblin, aged 11, and Lulu Hamblin, aged 10, were with their parents strolling through woodland in Clevedon, during their hour’s daily exercise on April 4 when they stumbled across the safe.

The girls initially thought the black metal box was a bug house, or that the safe might contain chocolate coins, but on closer inspection, the family found it in fact contained a haul of commemorative coins, irreplaceable children’s keepsakes, as well as personal items including passports, birth certificates and bank cards.

Jemima and Lulu’s Mother, Emily Hamblin said: “I’m very proud of my two girls.

“They were doing their daily exercise walk near Ladye Bay, as we live in Clevedon.

“The girls wanted to go through the woods looking for insects and they came across the safe.

“They initially thought it might be a bug house but came running to my husband David and I to say that had found these items.”

The family then called the police who established that the safe had been stolen from an address in Nailsea, in December last year.

PC Caleb Ford and PC Jessica Dellenty returned the safe and its irreplaceable contents of sentimental items back to its ‘understandably delighted’ rightful owners later the same day.

PC Ford said: “The girls did a great job finding the safe and the family in Nailsea were understandably delighted to get their belongings back.

“Many of the items were irreplaceable.

“After three months without any positive news, they had lost hope of ever seeing their keepsakes again, but thanks to Jemima and Lulu they are now back with the family.

“Both of the girls were stars in making sure we were contacted and could return the property and put a smile back on the family’s faces.”

Anyone with information which could help catch those responsible for the burglary which took place between 10am on December 13 and 3pm on December 14, can report it to the police online, or alternatively call 101 and give crime reference number 5219288095.

