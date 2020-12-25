Clevedon singer raising hundreds for hospice with public performances

Published: 12:00 PM December 25, 2020

Local singer, John Prescott, has been entertaining the public by socially-distanced busking and doorstep singing around Clevedon in support of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

John said: “One of the days started with an invitation to sing safely outside for residents at a local home.

"It was lovely to see them smiling through the doors.

"On another cold and wet night I surprised a birthday girl and family friends that deserved some Christmas cheer."

John said it has been 'heart-warming' to see people's reactions and he has so far raised £1,200 for CHSW’s Charlton Farm, in Wraxall.

The charity has been unable to offer routine respite stays since the pandemic, but the care team has been visiting families in their homes and offering vital support virtually and over the telephone.

CHSW's Julie Draper said: “John has been spreading his musical magic around Clevedon as well as spreading the word about CHSW.

"He also took part in our week-long festive music event, The Jolly Jingle, which raised significant funds for the charity. He’s a star and we’d like to say a huge thank you to him.”