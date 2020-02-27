Zero-waste shop opens in Portishead
PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 February 2020
Archant
A plastic-free shop has opened in Portishead following the brand's successful launch in Nailsea almost a year ago.
Shop owner Bethan Walker threw open the doors to Simply Green Zero Waste, in Victoria Square, on Saturday.
She wants to offer people who travel from Portishead to Nailsea the opportunity to benefit from their own shop in town.
Bethan opened her first store in Nailsea High Street in March last year.
She is hoping people will be encouraged to ditch the plastic in an attempt to save the planet and its resources.
The entrepreneur had been running a zero-waste market in Nailsea since November 2018, and set up her first shop with the help of a small inheritance from her grandparents.
Bethan said: "The soft launch went really well and everyone is just so keen and enthusiastic about our shop in Portishead.
"We had a lot of customers from Portishead travelling to Nailsea to visit the store, but they are quite concerned about the environment and wanted somewhere they could walk to.
"There are a lot of groups championing environmental awareness in Portishead, and the town has quite a lot of young families who are interested in living a plastic-free lifestyle."
Bethan completed a biology degree at Leeds University before living in Australia, and she watched how the country got behind reducing plastic waste and wanted to encourage a similar culture in the district.
The Portishead store sells a variety of products from pasta to wholegrains and muesli, and people are being encouraged to take in their own reusable containers when buying produce from the store.
Bethan continued: "The business has grown really nicely, and to reflect this we have more product lines in store from extra cereals, grains and pasta, so there are a lot more options to chose from.
"I'm so pleased to be in Portishead, everyone has been so welcoming since I've arrived."
The zero-waste store also offers a 10 per cent discount to blue-card holders in the district.
Simply Green Zero Waste will open between 9.30am and 5.30pm today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) and 9am and 5pm on Saturday.
For more information, visit www.simplygreenzerowaste.co.uk