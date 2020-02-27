Advanced search

Zero-waste shop opens in Portishead

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 February 2020

Bethan Walker opened her Simply Green Zero Waste shop in Portishead on Saturday.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bethan Walker opened her Simply Green Zero Waste shop in Portishead on Saturday.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A plastic-free shop has opened in Portishead following the brand's successful launch in Nailsea almost a year ago.

Bethan Walker opened her Simply Green Zero Waste shop in Portishead on Saturday.Picture: MARK ATHERTONBethan Walker opened her Simply Green Zero Waste shop in Portishead on Saturday.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Shop owner Bethan Walker threw open the doors to Simply Green Zero Waste, in Victoria Square, on Saturday.

She wants to offer people who travel from Portishead to Nailsea the opportunity to benefit from their own shop in town.

Bethan opened her first store in Nailsea High Street in March last year.

She is hoping people will be encouraged to ditch the plastic in an attempt to save the planet and its resources.

Bethan Walker opened her Simply Green Zero Waste shop in Portishead on Saturday.Picture: MARK ATHERTONBethan Walker opened her Simply Green Zero Waste shop in Portishead on Saturday.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The entrepreneur had been running a zero-waste market in Nailsea since November 2018, and set up her first shop with the help of a small inheritance from her grandparents.

Bethan said: "The soft launch went really well and everyone is just so keen and enthusiastic about our shop in Portishead.

"We had a lot of customers from Portishead travelling to Nailsea to visit the store, but they are quite concerned about the environment and wanted somewhere they could walk to.

"There are a lot of groups championing environmental awareness in Portishead, and the town has quite a lot of young families who are interested in living a plastic-free lifestyle."

Bethan completed a biology degree at Leeds University before living in Australia, and she watched how the country got behind reducing plastic waste and wanted to encourage a similar culture in the district.

The Portishead store sells a variety of products from pasta to wholegrains and muesli, and people are being encouraged to take in their own reusable containers when buying produce from the store.

Bethan continued: "The business has grown really nicely, and to reflect this we have more product lines in store from extra cereals, grains and pasta, so there are a lot more options to chose from.

"I'm so pleased to be in Portishead, everyone has been so welcoming since I've arrived."

The zero-waste store also offers a 10 per cent discount to blue-card holders in the district.

Simply Green Zero Waste will open between 9.30am and 5.30pm today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) and 9am and 5pm on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.simplygreenzerowaste.co.uk







































Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after girl almost abducted

Police are appealing for infomration after a girl was nearly abducted in Backwell

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer to file formal complaint after councillor ‘fails to declare interest’

A housing developer is filing a formal complaint against councillor Mark Crosby

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Council recovers £288k debt for community facilities after seven-year wait

Chair of Portishead Town Council, Paul Gardner, helped to promot Persimmon to repay the funds.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after girl almost abducted

Police are appealing for infomration after a girl was nearly abducted in Backwell

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer to file formal complaint after councillor ‘fails to declare interest’

A housing developer is filing a formal complaint against councillor Mark Crosby

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Council recovers £288k debt for community facilities after seven-year wait

Chair of Portishead Town Council, Paul Gardner, helped to promot Persimmon to repay the funds.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Galpin impresses at Association Croquet World Championships

James Galpin in action in Australia (pic Lisa Galpin)

Western League: Clevedon Town 0 Plymouth Parkway 2

Clevedon Town's Elliot Nicholson receives his January player of the month award from Jon Fry (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Clevedon AC members enjoy trail race challenges

Clevedon AC's Helen Biggins

Cricket: Barrow Gurney seeking fresh blood

Action from Barrow Gurney

Ashton & Backwell 2 Cheddar 0

Tom Press opens the scoring for Ashton & Backwell during their victory over Cheddar. (Picture: Backwell Camera Club).
Drive 24