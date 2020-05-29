Simply Green Zero Waste launches online shop

Simply Green Zero Waste has launched its online store. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Simply Green Zero Waste has launched its online shop to help people order store-essentials during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simply Green Zero Waste has launched its online store. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Simply Green Zero Waste has launched its online store. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Owner of the stores in Portishead and Nailsea, Bethan Walker, hopes the online shop will keep people fed and stocked-up during the outbreak.

Simply Green has taken orders via an online form and delivered products to many vulnerable, elderly and shielding customers in both towns over the past few months.

Bethan now hopes the new online store will make the process easier for customers and will allow the business to reach more people throughout Nailsea, Portishead and beyond.

Simply Green Zero Waste has launched its online store. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Simply Green Zero Waste has launched its online store. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bethan said: “We’re just really pleased we’re able to stay open and play a part in supporting our communities, as well as being really thankful for everyone’s support in keeping us going and supporting us.

“We’ve had people volunteering by doing deliveries for us and someone has even modified their bike to help out.”

Simply Green Zero Waste has remained open throughout the pandemic in Nailsea High Street, and the newly-opened Portishead store, in Victoria Street, which is opposite the town’s medical centre.

At both shops, people can be served from the door and, to adhere to social distancing advice and for peace-of-mind, the business is taking card payments only.

Bethan also said if people cannot get online they can still ring the shops directly to place an order.

She added: “I’ve had lots of conversations with customers about using more independent, veg and zero-waste shops, and I think a real positive to come out of this pandemic is that many more people will start to shop this way in future.

“A huge thank you to my staff and volunteers for all of their hard work and support throughout these trying times.”

Flour, cereals, fruit, grains and pasta can be bought from the shops, as well as herbs, containers, household cleaning and menstrual products, which are all priced online.

Gluten-free muesli, pasta, buckwheat and more can also be purchased either through the website or in-store.

For more information, visit www.simplygreenzerowaste.co.uk

To contact the Nailsea store, call 01275 560266 and for Simply Green Zero Waste in Portishead, phone 01275 219574.