PUBLISHED: 11:51 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 23 March 2020

Simply Green opened its doors in Victoria Square, Portishead, at the end of February and owner Bethan Walker has had a positive response from local residents.

Bethan told the Resident: “I opened my Simply Green store on Nailsea High Street in March 2019 and wanting to make zero waste shopping more accessible for the people of Portishead and the surrounding areas, I decided my second shop needed to be in Portishead.

“Customers are encouraged to bring their own containers to be refilled with as much or as little as they need, it helps them move towards a zero-waste lifestyle, by cutting out single-use packaging.”

After university Bethan travelled to Australia where she was inspired by similar shops and made a personal commitment to reducing waste. Simply Green started off as a market stall in 2018, but Bethan soon realised that bricks and mortar would allow her to expand her product range and be open more often - not to mention stay warm!

The Portishead branch sells a similar range of products to its counterpart, including cereals and grains, nuts, spices  and baking ingredients as well as refills  of household cleaning products and toiletries. Many of the products are sourced locally from independent suppliers in North Somerset or Bristol and Bethan is hoping  to keep expanding her range as the  business grows. n

