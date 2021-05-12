Portishead dentist raising vital funds for mental health charity in PPE

Published: 4:00 PM May 12, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM May 12, 2021

A Portishead dentist will cycle more than 200 miles and take on a Tough Mudder in full personal protective equipment (PPE) to raise money for charity following a rise in demand for mental health services as a result of the pandemic.

Simon Robertson, who has 30 years' experience at The Dental Clinic Portishead in High Street, is raising £5,000 for Vine Counselling Services in Congresbury, a charity which offers professional counselling to help people cope with anxiety, stress, bereavement, loneliness, depression and more.

Simon said Vine Counselling has seen an ‘unprecedented demand’ for services at a time when fundraising opportunities have ‘plummeted’ and to make his cause worthwhile to sponsor, for every pound pledged, Simon will personally match this alongside his workplace.

He added: “Not many of us will be unscathed by the experiences of the pandemic. I have had my fair share of grumbles, and yet I have a supportive, loving family and am lucky enough to have a nice home as well as a great team at work with a common goal to help others. Everyone’s issues are different and this past year has polarised people’s responses.

“Mental health really matters and Vine Counselling has seen an unprecedented demand for their services at a time when their fundraising opportunities have plummeted. This is an invaluable service that I would like to support in their efforts to support others who are less fortunate in life.

“I aim to cycle the 350km King Alfred's Way, in historic Wessex, over the May Bank Holiday weekend. This is an off-road mountain bike challenge which I plan to do in three days. I will also take on a Tough Mudder on August 21, a 10-mile run with 25 obstacles along the way, and I plan to do both in my full work PPE.

Simon Robertson is set to start his fundraising challenge later this month. - Credit: Simon Robertson

“For the first £1,000 of sponsorship raised, I shall personally match those pledges and my workplace, The Dental Clinic Portishead, has agreed to do the same. That will equate to £3,000. On top of that, there will be gift aid to claim from personal donations.

“If there is any way that you could support this great cause and help those in need, that would be fantastic.”

To support Simon’s fundraising challenges, log on to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/simonrobertson1